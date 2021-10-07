When one Pendleton couple could not have a child on their own, several people and a few organizations throughout Umatilla County began helping.
Sarah and Zach Gaulke, who are both 33 and both teachers, want to adopt a child. They have been married 11 years, and have tried to have a child for the past five years.
Sarah dreams of motherhood
Sarah, now a Pendleton High School special education teacher, remembers when she was a small girl, playing with dolls and someday becoming a mother. Born in California, her family moved to Indiana briefly and then to Hermiston, where Sarah spent a childhood thinking of her future. She would become a mom, and maybe a stay-at-home mom, if that were possible.
“It’s who I am,” she said of her desire to be a mom. And while her career thoughts changed — when she went to college, she began wanting to be a teacher — her feelings about motherhood have not.
She wants to be a mom, and she does not care about whether the child is a boy or girl. Neither does she care if the child has a disability. In fact, the agency with which she and Zach are dealing, told her she and Zach are extremely accommodating. They have approved an unusually long list of disabilities they would accept.
Sarah reasons, if they were to birth a child, there would be a chance for the child to have any number of conditions. It would be up to God, she said. So, they will leave it up to God in the adoption. She said, they will love the child, regardless.
Her goal is to receive a child and impart her Christian faith. Number one, she said, the child will know Jesus loves them. Also, they will raise the child to be productive members of society and to be good to other people.
The adoption process could take five years, which will be difficult. Still, she is happy to wait, as long as she can achieve her dream in the end.
Zach plans for fatherhood
Sarah’s husband, Zach, shares her dream. Though a math teacher at Nixya’awii Community School in Pendleton, he grew up in Hermiston. He attended Northwest Nazarene University, then transferred to Concordia University to join Sarah. She was a student at Concordia, and he wanted to be with her as they were dating.
Zach, who has only ever taught at Nixya’awii, is in his 9th year of teaching. He likes that his school is small and his town is small. Small-town living is a good fit for him, and he thinks it would be a good fit for any child he would have, adopted or otherwise.
He said the five years he and Sarah have been trying to have a child have been difficult. He also feels frustrated because doctors have given him little explanation or solution. They have done tests and taken medications, but they seem no closer to their desired outcome. The doctors tell them they have fertility problems, but they have no other diagnosis.
After five years, Zach and Sarah realized they could not go on the way they were doing things. Zach had always thought they would have a few kids and then adopt. Now they were having trouble with the first part of this plan, he figured it would be better to go straight to adopting.
This, however, was not as easy as he originally thought.
“It’s been eye-opening,” he said of adopting.
First, they planned to adopt within the United States, but this proved difficult. They went through the Department of Human Services, but the process stalled. COVID-19 slowed the process even more than usual, Zach said.
The Gaulkes changed gears again, planning to adopt a child from a foreign country, which is also complicated. Adoption law varies by nation, but adoption agencies help people navigate these laws. Zach and Sarah chose an agency, which set them up with different countries. They have filled out paperwork, submitting their qualifications. After they are accepted, they will begin home study, choose a target country and submit country specific documents. Then they will wait for translations, more approvals and finally a match with their child.
The expense and the fundraising
This is an expensive process, costing money ($30,000 to $42,000) the Gaulkes do not have.
Their first fundraiser was a large yard sale, with items donated by fellow church members, friends and strangers. It was a big hit, netting the pair $4,500.
The next fundraiser, which is currently happening, is a shoe drive. People are giving them gently-used shoes which will be handed over to Shoes with Heart, a charity organization, which will pay the Gaulkes and then ship the shoes to third-world countries. There, the shoes will be given to shop owners for sale.
Laura Gaulke, Zach’s mother, has been helping with organizing the fundraisers, and she is a big believer in this couple. She is also excited to be a grandmother.
“They’re going to be great parents,” Laura said. Zach and Sarah are hardworking and moral. They are also skillful educators, and they have the help of family members who include a nurse and a pastor. The child will be well-raised, Laura said.
More on the shoe drive
Laura is asking people to donate shoes at one of two different places in Hermiston — Bethlehem Lutheran Church (515 SW 7th St., Hermiston) and Sassafras Flowers by Shera (611 E. Highland Ave., Hermiston).
Shera Hopper, Sassafras owner, said she has known Laura for over 20 years. Though she does not know Zach and Sarah well, she is well acquainted with the family. She thinks the Gaulke family is remarkable, so she knows Zach and Sarah will be great parents.
Hopper is happy to help the Gaulkes collect shoes for their fundraiser.
“It’s one of those situations in which you have these two people who would be amazing parents, and you want to see them achieve that goal,” Hopper said. “There are kids out there that need this family.”
