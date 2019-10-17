PENDLETON — The Umatilla County 2020 Census Complete Count Committee aims to count every person it can for the 2020 census. And most of that effort will go toward counting members of “hard-to-count” groups.
The Complete Count Committee kicked off with a brainstorming session Tuesday afternoon at the Pendleton Convention Center involving around 40 civic leaders, public officials, employees and others. Bob Waldher, Umatilla County planning director, said about 70% of people comply and report census data. But reaching 100% is the goal, and that takes finding strategies to reach the “hard-to-count” groups, including seniors, children younger than 5, migrant workers and even renters.
Sarah Bushore with the Census Bureau told the crowd the Constitution requires a count of all people residing in the country, not just of all citizens. Establishing residency is a crucial component of the count, she said, and the rules of residency cover five pages. But she said the bureau relies on two rules for most situations.
The first: Where do you stay most of the time? And when that does not work, where did you sleep April 1?
Working in small groups, the participants came up with ideas ranging from getting churches to encourage parishioners to take part in the census to staffing tables with English and Spanish speakers at local Walmarts to get the word out.
“We probably had like a hundred different ideas,” Waldher said Wednesday. Next month, the committee will meet to determine which of those are the most viable, which could mean which are the most affordable. He said the committee has a budget of about $10,000.
County Commissioner George Murdock also attended the Tuesday session. He said during a recent trip to Washington, D.C., with the National Association of Counties he learned the census helps the federal government distribute more than $1.5 trillion.
“That’s $4,000 per person,” he said, and thus a major reason to get as accurate a count as possible. In addition to the the federal funds, Oregon also stands to gain a sixth representative in Congress.
Murdock also told participants Umatilla County is not just leading Oregon in preparing for the census, it’s leading the nation. Out of 500 county commissioners at the meeting in D.C., he said, Umatilla County was among the 10 who could say its county has a complete count committee.
