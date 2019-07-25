PENDLETON — Umatilla County is keeping up its program to stay on top of facility maintenance.
The county board of commissioners during its public meeting Wednesday in Pendleton approved three projects for bids: replacing the roof on the east wing of the courthouse, replacing a failing boiler and replacing a failing chiller. Commissioner George Murdock noted the trio of projects is within the county’s preventative maintenance master plan for the coming year.
Dan Lonai, county director of administrative services, told the board the east wing over the law library leaks, and that section of the roof is the last to use ballast. The project will get rid of the ballast rock, which makes finding leaks difficult, and replace it with a membrane roof similar to what the courthouse has on other sections.
The second request for proposal would replace one of the two boilers. The county replaced one about a 18 months ago and now is the time to replace the other. One boiler, he said, cannot keep up with below-freezing temperatures in the winter, and the replacement qualifies for energy incentives.
And the building’s chiller is at its end. The chiller is from 1955, Lonai said, and the county has paid for repair work multiple times, including five years ago. But now the machine is past any modifications, he said, and one of its three chambers failed, leaving the other two to work harder to keep the courthouse cooler, which means they will fail sooner.
The project has a bit of hurdle, he said. The county in 1984 built the sally port on the courthouse, and that blocked the way to remove the chiller from the basement.
“We can’t get the old one out unless we chop it up,” he said, “but we can’t chop up a new one to put it in there.”
Instead, the new chiller probably will go on the roof.
The board of commissioners voted 3-0 to seek bids for the repairs. The board also gave approval for two other projects.
Health department staff can negotiate with contractor Kirby Nagelhout Construction Co. for renovations to the two school-based health centers up to $100,000, the amount covered under a federal grant. And the county will contact with Pendleton Floors for about $6,900 to replace the kitchen, day room and hallway flooring in transitional housing.
