PENDLETON — Umatilla County Public Health announced it released an innovative roadmap to "transform the health and well-being of the community," through 2026.
The county health department in a press release Wednesday, April 19, reported the new Umatilla County Community Health Improvement Plan, or CHIP, outlines the top priorities and strategies for improving health outcomes in Umatilla County.
"The CHIP is a powerful tool for collaborating and advancing health outcomes in our community," Umatilla County Public Health Director Joseph Fiumara said. "It embodies our steadfast dedication to constructing a healthier, happier, more resilient community."
The county developed the plan collaboration with more than 30 local health and community organizations and is based on comprehensive Community Health Assessment data published in late 2021, according to the press release. The CHIP committee voted on the key priorities for enhancing the health and well-being of the community. These priorities include improving behavioral and mental health, enhancing maternal and child health, addressing housing and homelessness and promoting senior care. Each priority area has dedicated subcommittees that have developed strategies to achieve objectives.
CHIP includes more than 100 strategies for improving community health, including the Community Gardens Project in Pendleton, which aims to promote healthy eating habits and increase access to fresh produce. Other existing strategies include suicide prevention efforts, wellness activities for seniors and Narcan training.
For more information on the CHIP and how you can get involved visit rb.gy/bdz3p.
Fiumara said the county welcomes the community to explore the online version of the CHIP, discover the strategies and expected outcomes, and participate in their implementation. The public's involvement, he said, "can significantly impact our community’s health and well-being."
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
