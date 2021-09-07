PENDLETON — Umatilla County reported its 118th COVID-19 death on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
The victim is a 31-year-old woman, according to a press release from the county public health department.
At least four Umatilla County residents under the age of 40 have died after contracting COVID-19 amid the delta crisis that has swept through the county and state during the past month, according to the health department. A 35-year-old Morrow County woman and a 19-year-old Union County woman died in August after contracting COVID-19.
Young people are getting sicker and are being hospitalized more often from the delta variant surge than at any other point in the pandemic, county health officials and hospital employees have said.
The latest reported victim tested positive Aug. 25 and died Sept. 3 at a private residence, the county reported. She had underlying health conditions.
The disclosure comes as the county reported 91 COVID-19 cases on Sept. 7, showing another slight decline in cases after six consecutive weeks exceeding 400 cases, a total that shatters all previous pandemic records, according to state data.
Since the pandemic began, Umatilla County has reported 11,884 COVID-19 cases, according to the county health department.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.