PENDLETON — Umatilla County reported two more COVID-19 deaths Friday, July 16, raising the county’s death toll to 91 since the pandemic began.
The disclosures come as the county reports 28 new COVID-19 cases, the third highest daily total statewide. The county has reported some of the highest daily case counts in Oregon in recent weeks, topping densely populated urban counties in Western Oregon where vaccination rates are significantly higher.
During the past week, the county has reported 155 COVID-19 cases, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That’s the highest weekly total since February.
The two reported deaths happened months ago in Washington, according to a press release from the county health department. Alisha Lundgren, the deputy director of Umatilla County Public Health, said the delay is due to Washington having different reporting requirements than Oregon.
Lundgren said she expects there could be more previously unreported COVID-19 deaths, but it's unclear how many there could be.
The first victim is an 82-year-old man who tested positive Dec. 7, 2020, and died at Trios Hospital in Kennewick Dec. 19.
The second victim is a 63-year-old woman who tested positive April 18 and died May 26 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Walla Walla.
Umatilla County has reported 8,934 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
