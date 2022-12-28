PENDLETON — Umatilla County’s Land Use Planning Department has a new name and structure.

The county board of commissioners at its final meeting of the year, Dec. 31, renamed the department as the Community Development Department to handle land use planning as well as community and business development, all under the direction of Bob Waldher.

