PENDLETON — Umatilla County’s Land Use Planning Department has a new name and structure.
The county board of commissioners at its final meeting of the year, Dec. 31, renamed the department as the Community Development Department to handle land use planning as well as community and business development, all under the direction of Bob Waldher.
Commissioner George Murdock in his weekly update explained since the departure of the previous economic development director, commissioners have been exploring potential avenues of restructuring. In addition to placing the economic development function under the department’s umbrella, the county board reclassified the business development coordinator position as a planning division manager.
The board also gave the green light to board Chair John Shafer’s proposal to create a revolving development fund for the city of Stanfield in the amount of $1.2 million dollars. Commissioners approved using federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to create the fund, which is similar to the one the board created for the city of Pendleton.
The county board at its last meeting of 2022 took care of a number of other items, including the following:
• Approval of the almost $4.88 million Statewide Transportation Improvement Fund Plan for 2023-25. The plan has continued to grow and funds a number of county projects, including a full-time transit coordinator position, the purchase and installation of up to 20 bus stop signs throughout the county and several public transportation programs.
• Awarded a $650,000 contract to Consolidated Supply Co. of Wenatchee, Washington, for pipeline valves for the Central Irrigation Project. Consolidated Supply beat out six other bidders.
• Approved the public works department’s requests to purchase a new grader with a net price of $440,883, a skid steer for $81,133 and a new large mower for $77,790, which will primarily serve Harris Park. The department is buying the equipment as part of Sourcewell from Pape Machinery.
• Approved a $90,000 for a grant from the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund, also part of ARPA, for the city of Weston for emergency sewer upgrades.
