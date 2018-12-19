PENDLETON — Umatilla County’s financial tracking is in good order, according to the latest audit.
The county board of commissioners during its public meeting Wednesday in Pendleton heard from Cameron Anderson with the accounting firm Barnett & Moro P.C., Hermiston, which contracts with the county to perform the audits. He told the board the audit involved an array of tests, and the county’s accounting passed muster each time. He said the audit found no material weaknesses or deficiencies in the county’s financial information.
He also noted the cash for the county increased about $3 million overall from last year, with the general fund bumping up about $1.4 million.
“Overall, not too exciting a year for the county,” Anderson said, “which is good,”
Commissioners George Murdock and Bill Elfering voted to accept the audit report. Commissioner Larry Givens was absent.
This was the last public meeting of the county board for 2018. The board meets next on Jan. 9 and will have a new commissioner. John Shafer of Athena takes his oath of office Jan. 2 at the county courthouse in Pendleton.
