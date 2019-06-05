WASHINGTON, D.C. — Umatilla County received national recognition for its professional development program.
The National Association of Counties selected Umatilla County from 616 entries across 32 states for the Achievement Award. According to NACO, the award honors “innovative, effective county government programs that enhance services for residents and the internal organizational culture of the county itself as an employer.”
The county implemented its professional development program in the spring of 2014. The program includes leadership development, succession planning and employee engagement, and it encourages employees to focus on their personal professional growth.
Commissioner George Murdock was instrumental in implementing the program. He said strong professional development is foundational to building an exceptional organization.
“Helping staff members build their skills is not only an important contribution to their current job, but also helps prepare them to take on additional responsibilities as our organization moves forward,” he said.
NACO gives the achievement award in 18 categories, from children and youth to criminal justice to civic engagement. The association will recognize award-winning counties at its 2019 annual conference in July 2019 in Las Vegas.
Umatilla County Commissioner John Shafer and program consultant Susan Bower of Eastern Oregon Business Source will represent the county at an awards luncheon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.