The Oregon Department of Education released its 2017-18 graduation rates Thursday morning. Umatilla County’s schools all hovered within a few points of the state average, but superintendents say they’ll continue to work toward improved performance for all students.
Hermiston saw a large jump from last year, and now sits at 74.2 percent for their four-year graduation rate. Last year, the district’s graduation rate was 8.4 points lower, at 65.82 percent.
The number is still a few points below the state’s average of 78.68, but Hermiston Superintendent Tricia Mooney said the district is pleased with the growth. But she said they didn’t want to just focus on graduation numbers.
“There are two numbers we were really looking at,” Mooney said. “The four-year cohort graduation rate, and the four-year cohort completion rate.”
Mooney said the completion rate looks at students who received a GED or an extended diploma. The completer rate for 2017-18 was 87.47, five points above the state’s four-year completion rate of 82.53.
She said the work of students and staff showed in the improved graduation rates, but she was also excited about the above-average completion rate.
“That’s still important to me, because the students who left are still prepared for what they’re going to do next,” she said.
Mooney said there is still work to do, but they plan to focus even more on tactics they’ve already implemented.
She said the hiring of graduation coach Omar Medina has been one positive change, as well as collecting data to help them figure out where students need more help.
Across all grade levels, she said, they’re focusing on more attendance efforts.
“I think we’re breaking down silos of work,” she said. “We’re not looking at anything different for next year, we’re looking at staying the course.”
On its face, the Pendleton School District had a status quo year for graduation rate.
The district’s graduation rate dropped by nearly 2 points, but its 81 percent rate is still higher than the state average.
But drilling down into the data reveals some victories and some setbacks for Pendleton. Matt Yoshioka, the district’s director of curriculum, instruction and assessment, highlighted the growth in the American Indian graduation rate, long a sore spot in the district’s performance.
Although Native American students still graduate at a lesser rate than their white peers, their 71 percent clip represented a more than 17-point boost from the year before.
Yoshioka attributed much of the progress to improved performance to Nixyaawii Community School, the Umatilla Indian Reservation charter school where a majority of the student body is Native American. Nixyaawii’s graduation rate jumped nearly 17 points to 58.8 percent in 2017-18.
The district’s 85 percent on-track rate for freshmen also suggests that the school system will have solid graduation rates in the future.
But not all of Pendleton’s data trended positively.
Yoshioka said the district wants to work on reducing the school system’s 4.2 percent dropout rate, which is higher than both the state average and Umatilla County’s average.
The district also continues to be the tale of two high schools. While Pendleton High School graduated 89.7 percent of its seniors, only 30.8 percent graduated from Hawthorne Alternative High School, the same exact figure as the year before.
Yoshioka said the district has already made efforts to improve outcomes at Hawthorne, including increased staffing levels and offering a “hybrid” approach where students split their time between Hawthorne and Pendleton High School to keep them engaged.
Other schools in Umatilla County saw improvement as well. Umatilla School District cleared the statewide rate by nearly six points, graduating students at a rate of 84.16 percent in 2017-18. Their rates were up from 81.72 percent the previous year.
Superintendent Heidi Sipe said via email that she was proud of students’ continued success, but their goal is still helping all students receive a high school diploma, whether in four years or a few years longer.
“We continue to welcome our non-completing students back until age 21 to finish their diplomas,” Sipe said.
“While those students do not always count in graduation calculations, they count in our community and we are honored to support students until they earn their diplomas.”
Stanfield School District fell just below the state average, with a 76.92 percent graduation rate. Stanfield had 42 students in its 2017-18 class.
Echo School graduated 87.5 percent of its students, in a class of 34 students.
