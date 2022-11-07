S&R 1.jpg

Search and rescue volunteers the night of Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, place injured hunter Danny Rupp, 49, of Albany, into a litter to bring him out of the Mill Creek Watershed area near Milton‐Freewater.

 Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office/Contributed Photo

MILTON-FREEWATER — Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team and other volunteers were able to get an injured hunter to safety Thursday, Nov. 3.

The sheriff’s office in a press release reported its dispatch center at 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 2 received a report that hunter Danny Rupp, 49, of Albany, suffered a severe ankle injury in the Mill Creek Watershed area near Milton-Freewater and was unable to walk.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.