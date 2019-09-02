PENDLETON — Umatilla County is starting the process of hiring an architect to design the renovation of the jail.
The jail’s intake area lacks facilities to deal with people who may be in mental crisis. Sheriff Terry Rowan and the county board of commissioners made rectifying that problem a top priority. The Oregon Legislature this past session approved $1.6 million in capital construction money to fund revamping the jail to better accommodate those inmates.
The county board considers seeking seeking qualifications for an architect for the redesign during its public meeting Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. in room 130 at the courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton.
County counsel Doug Olsen explained this is not a request for proposal. Rather, under Oregon law, a public body selects an architect and then negotiates a price for the work.
“We’re going to start the process for the jail renovation, and the first step is to get an architect to design it,” he said.
Olsen said a window of a couple of weeks should be enough time to receive applications.
The board also will consider approval of the two-year plan of Community Corrections, which handles parole and probation duties. The department’s biennial budget tops $8.6 million to cover work from offender supervision in the field to treatment court to paying for jail beds.
