PENDLETON — Umatilla County Emergency Management is shopping for a new rescue vehicle.
The county board of commissioners on Wednesday voted 3-0 for emergency manager Tom Roberts to seek bids on a new utility task vehicle, or UTV, with a patient transport skid and tracks, as well as a trailer for transporting the unit and supplies.
Roberts told the board the county won a $48,383 State Homeland Security Grant to purchase the equipment, which will allow rescues in rough terrain. Emergency management has been trying to get the grants for a couple of years, he said, and at that time the funds would have paid for everything. He said the department is looking to buy everything in one package and will accept bids up to the total of the grant.
The board of commissioners also allowed the Public Works Department to buy a 2015 asphalt roller for $34,125 and approved the legalization for a section of South Edwards Road, Hermiston.
Matt Kenney, Umatilla County Public Works surveyor, told the board the road has a “severe bend” between East Harding Avenue and East Loop Road, but that was not reflected in the count’s record alignment of the road, which meant parts of the road were outside of the record right-of-way location. The legalization centers the right-of-way on the road’s actual location. It’s an administrative fix and there are no plans to work on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.