PENDLETON— Despite concerns over fireworks amid the abnormally hot and dry conditions, some local officials said there was little notable activity on the Fourth of July.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said calls for service over the weekend “were normal as compared to other years.” He said police did charge one person for lighting an illegal firework near Butte Park. The city did not ban legal fireworks this year.
Umatilla County Fire District 1 said in a post on its Facebook page that firefighters responded to 81 calls total, including nine fires and 58 ambulance service calls. Jimmy Davis, the operation chief for the fire district, said none of the fires were fireworks-related.
Pendleton Fire Chief Jim Critchley said calls for service were down compared to last year. The department had calls for fireworks but no fires on Sunday, July 4, he said, and firefighters only responded to a semitrailer fire and a small grass fire Sunda. The fires were not linked to fireworks. The city banned legal fireworks this year out of concern for the conditions.
According to media bulletins, the Pilot Rock Police Department responded to four fireworks complaints July 4; the Stanfield Police Department responded to three; the Umatilla Police Department responded to seven; and the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to the most complaints, with 29.
