PENDLETON — Umatilla County reported four new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, Aug. 25, setting a new pandemic record for deaths reported in a single day.
The grim disclosure raises this month’s death toll to 14.
The last time the county reported as many COVID-19 deaths in a single month was in January, when a COVID-19 outbreak rocked Two Rivers Correctional Institution in Umatilla. The county in July 2020 reported the most deaths from COVID-19 in a month, with 21.
Umatilla County Public Health Director Joe Fiumara said health officials expect to report more COVID-19 deaths later this week.
In all, 112 Umatilla County residents who have tested for COVID-19 have died since the pandemic started in March 2020, according to county data.
The newly disclosed deaths come as the county reported 69 new COVID-19 cases on Aug. 25. Fiumara said some cases are being traced back to the Umatilla County Fair, which ran Aug. 11-14. He said the health department fully expects to report more cases connected to the fair, but the county has yet to determine whether there was an outbreak.
The county has averaged at least 55 new COVID-19 cases per day during the past week, showing a slight decline from the record-breaking surge in previous week. Last week marked the fourth consecutive week where the county reported at least 400 cases, also a pandemic record.
Hospitals statewide have been flooded with patients as the delta variant infects large swaths of unvaccinated people, with 1,080 reported Aug. 25.
At least 70 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in Umatilla County since August began, according to hospital spokespersons. Only three intensive care unit beds on Aug. 25, were available in Region 9, an area that encompasses Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, Baker and Malheur counties.
Here is a breakdown of the last four Umatilla County residents who succumbed to COVID-19:
• The county’s 109th victim is a 52-year-old woman who tested positive July 28 and died Aug. 7 at CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton. The county and state have yet to determine if she had underlying health conditions.
• The county’s 110th victim is a 69-year-old woman who tested positive Aug. 3 and died Aug. 15 at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. She had unspecified underlying health conditions.
• The county’s 111th victim is a 66-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 2 and died Aug. 22 at Providence Portland Medical Center, Portland. He did not have underlying health conditions.
• The county’s 112th victim is a 63-year-old man who tested positive Aug. 15 and died Aug. 23 at Good Shepherd Medical Center, Hermiston. The county and state have yet to determine if he had underlying health conditions.
More than 11,200 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Umatilla County since the pandemic started, according to the county.
