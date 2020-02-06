UMATILLA COUNTY — Sitting Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan is officially going after a third term.
After announcing he'd eventually file his paperwork two weeks ago, Rowan officially submitted his candidacy paperwork on Tuesday.
Rowan has served as the county sheriff since first being elected in 2012. In 2016, he defeated challenger challenger Ryan Lenhert 56% to 42%. Lenhert is currently a corporal with the Pendleton Police Department.
Rowan’s career began as a civilian employee with the sheriff’s office back in 1989 before becoming a sheriff’s deputy in 1990. He then left in 1995 to take a detective position with the Hermiston Police Department before returning 10 years later as undersheriff to John Trumbo in 2005.
Candidates have until March 10 to file with the Umatilla County Elections Office for the primaries that will take place on May 19. If only two candidates file for the sheriff’s race, both will advance to the general election in November. If there are more than two, May 19 will be a primary election with the top two candidates advancing to November’s ballot.
