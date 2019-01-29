In 2018, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue responded to 21 active searches. Each of those calls was handled by a crew of volunteers, who were honored for their service on Friday.
Among those honored were Volunteer of the Year Julie Hendren, and Bill Morris, who received the Mission Hour award for responding to 16 missions, with a total of 75 volunteer hours. Four volunteers were also recognized for their contributions to the unit’s rope rescue program: Josh English, Travis Lundquist, Craig Russell and Kevin Scheibner.
Umatilla County Search and Rescue has 25 volunteer members who assist with missions, as well as meeting at least once a month for additional training and preparation. That includes lessons on tying different kinds of knots, as well as quickly assembling and dismantling different types of rescue equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.