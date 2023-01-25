PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Tuesday night, Jan. 24, in the recent shooting outside Pendleton that resulted in one man losing part of his arm.
The sheriff's office reported detectives at approximately 6:25 p.m. arrested Travis Allen Laib, 35, for first-degree assault, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing and reckless endangering.
The arrest stems from a shooting that occurred early Jan. 6 in which a sheriff's deputy responded to CHI St. Anthony Hospital, Pendleton, for a report of a 35-year-old male from Pendleton who had come into the emergency department with a gunshot wound to the arm. A helicopter ambulance flew the man to Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, where he underwent surgery, resulting in a partial amputation of his right arm.
According to search warrant affidavits, the shooting took place outside a residence on Brower Lane near McKay Reservoir. One witness told the sheriff's office the victim had sex with Laib's wife.
At the time, investigators identified Laib as a person of interest. Sheriff's detectives, in cooperation with the Umatilla County District Attorney’s office, continued an investigation that resulted in Laib’s arrest. He remains in the Umatilla County Jail as of the morning of Jan. 25.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.