MILTON-FREEWATER — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office reported it arrested a Milton-Freewater man who was acting erratic and armed with a gun.
Luis Antonio Angel Fregoso, 30, of Milton-Freewater, now is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, on several counts.
Deputies at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday, March 16, were dispatched to the Locust Trailer Court, 1501 N. Elizabeth St., Milton-Freewater. A 911 caller reported hearing a gunshot and seeing a man holding a gun near a parked vehicle.
While deputies were en route, additional information received reported the man was acting erratic, pointing the gun at vehicles, jumping back and forth, screaming, getting in and out of the parked vehicle and walking around with a gun. He also reportedly fired the gun again.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies, together with Oregon State Police, Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and Milton-Freewater Police Department, arrived on scene. Officers approached the man on foot. Sgt. Joshua Roberts with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office used deescalation techniques to convince the man to surrender without incident.
No injuries were reported, and law enforcement recovered a firearm stolen in 2018 out of Walla Walla.
The sheriff’s office arrested Angel Fregoso for two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and one count each of first-degree theft by receiving, second-degree disorderly conduct and reckless endangering. The sheriff’s office also reported Angel Fregoso appeared intoxicated at the time of his arrest.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.