ADAMS — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing on Saturday.
Janet Tobkin Conley, 62, was reported missing from Bobsled Lane in the Bar M Ranch area of rural Umatilla County. She last seen around 7 p.m. Thursday in the Bar M Ranch area.
Information officers Kevin Jeffries said search and rescue personnel attempted to make contact with Conley at her residence on Saturday but nobody was there. Personnel then went to her neighbors, who said they realized she was missing Friday morning around 7 a.m. Conley is an experienced hiker and camper and is familiar with the area.
Conley is described as a white female, with gray hair and blue eyes. She is listed as 5-foot-8, 140 pounds and she may be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information about Conley should contact Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch, 541-966-3651.
