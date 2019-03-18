PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office in April rolls out a program to help drivers make minor vehicle repairs and avoid equipment violations.
The local law enforcement agency announced deputies will be able to issue an “Oregon Car Care” voucher to drivers of vehicles with defective equipment, such as a broken headlight, taillight and the like. Operating a vehicle without required lighting is a traffic violation and a safety hazard.
The sheriff’s office is partnering with the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association and the Oregon State Police to participate in the program. The voucher provides a discount on automotive parts to purchase, repair or replace the defective equipment. Drivers can redeem the vouchers at the following businesses: Advance Auto Parts, Battery Systems, Baxter Auto Parts, Carquest Auto Parts, Clackamas Auto Parts, Milex Complete Auto Care, Mt. Angel Auto Body, Napa Auto Parts, White's Collision.
“We understand that sometimes drivers have to defer maintenance on their vehicles to pay for other necessities, such as groceries, rent, etc.,” according to the announcement from the sheriff’s office. “UCSO’s participation in the Oregon Car Care Program allows us to help our citizens and their families fix these items, which improves the safety of their vehicles — and keeps our highways safer for all.”
For more information about the voucher program, visit www.oregon.gov/osp/CarCare.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.