PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners considers a big request Wednesday, March 16, to upgrade the fleet of vehicle for the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office is seeking approval to replace eight Dodge Durango police vehicles.
• Five fully equipped Dodge Durango police package patrol vehicles at a cost of $84,346 per year for four years.
• One equipped Dodge Durango police package patrol vehicle at a cost of $10,542.75 per year for four years. The cost is less for this vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office, because it is reusing equipment from another vehicle.
• One fully equipped Dodge Durango police package vehicle for the captain for $17,569.54 per year for four years. This lease includes equipment and installation costs for a transport van for the jail the sheriff’s office already owns.
• And one Dodge Durango for the detective for $15,089.71 per year for four years.
The upgrades are necessary to maintain the fleet program in the most effective and efficient manner, according to a memo from the sheriff’s office to the county board and due to supply chain shortages.
The sheriff’s office is asking the county board for approval to proceed with the lease of the eight vehicles with Bancorp and ERS for a total annual cost of $127,549 per year for four years.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners have a number of additional matters to move through when it meets starting at 9 a.m. at the Umatilla County Courthouse, 216 S.E. Fourth St., Pendleton, in room 130.
The board is holding two public hearings on trail plans and considering the proposal to expand the Greater Hermiston Enterprise Zone.
The enterprise zone proposal is near the top of the board’s agenda. The Hermiston City Council during its meeting Feb. 28 approved a resolution for the expansion of the zone, which adds approximately 1.34 square miles to the zone outside the city limits. The change also requires the approval of the county commissioners.
The public hearings are part of the process for the county to adopt or reject the concept plans for the Umatilla River Trail and Blue Mountain Region Trail.
The Umatilla River Trail would connect the cities of Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield and Echo, with a focus along the Umatilla River while using existing trails and paths. Stakeholder and public involvement helped develop the plan, according to the memo to the county board.
The Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization with the support of the National Park Service developed the Blue Mountain Region Trails Plan, which calls for using existing sidewalks and proposed sidewalk paths, multi-use trails, paved paths and unpaved trails. The plan covers Milton-Freewater and portions of northeastern Umatilla County.
The board starts off the meeting with presentations from the Umatilla Basin Watershed Council and Barnett & Moro P.C., of Hermiston, which will deliver its report on the audit for fiscal year 2021.
For more information and access to the full meeting agenda, visit https://www.co.umatilla.or.us/departments/bcc.
