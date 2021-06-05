UNION COUNTY — A Umatilla County sheriff's deputy drowned Saturday, June 5, on the Minam River.
Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen confirmed reports of the death. He said the deputy drowned while recreating on the river.
Bowen also said the details at this time are not clear, and he did not identify the deputy.
Members of the Union County Sheriff, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office, La Grande police and others at about 6:45 p.m. escorted the body through the county, including along Adams Avenue, La Grande, to the border with Umatilla County.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
