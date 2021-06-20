PENDLETON — A Umatilla County sheriff's deputy on Sunday morning, June 20, killed an adult male chimpanzee at the site of the former nonprofit named after the primate.
Sheriff's deputies, along with Pendleton police and fire, responded at about 8 a.m. to 42251 Reith Road, the home of Tamara Brogoitti and her chimpanzee, Buck.
According to the sheriff's office, the chimpanzee was out of its cage and had bit Brogoitti's adult daughter.
"The daughter was trapped in the basement bedroom and needed immediate medical assistance," the sheriff's office reported.
But to render aid to her, a sheriff's deputy put down the chimp at Brogoitti's request.
The daughter suffered several bites to her torso, arms and legs, the sheriff's office reported, and medics rendered aid and rushed her and her mother to Saint Anthony Hospital, Pendleton.
Brogoitti from 2010 to early 2019 operated the Buck Brogoitti Animal Rescue at her ranch. The nonprofit primarily housed and cared for horses the sheriff’s office seized in abuse and neglect cases.
