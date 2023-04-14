UMATILLA COUNTY — Behind every emergency call for help is a dispatcher, or as Umatilla County Sheriff's Office Communications Capt. Karen Primmer said, “As dispatchers, we’re the first first responders.”
The second week of very April is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week to recognize the important role dispatchers play in emergency management and response, Primmer said, and highlights dispatchers nationally for their duty and service as the “true first responders.”
But this time, she said, the week is more important as dispatchers across the country are committed to an effort at the state and federal level to be reclassified and become eligible for programs such the Oregon Public Employee Retirement System.
“We are not in what's called police and fire PERS in the state of Oregon,” Primmer said. “So if we’re able to enter that program then we will be able to have a better retirement, better wages and better medical coverage in the long run.”
Better benefits and wages could be a difference maker in the future of dispatch, she said. While Umatilla County's emergency management has had the good fortune of staying relatively well staffed, that is not the case elsewhere in the state.
“Some of our partners in emergency management are hardly getting any applications, and those that they are getting are not very good,” Primmer said. “Even though we’re still down in people, we’re not nearly as bad as some places where being 12 people down isn’t unheard of.”
Service to the community
Members of Umatilla County Emergency Management agree that one factor that drives them to choose this career path is its role in serving the community.
“People don't call us to say happy birthday, it's the worst day of their life when they call,” dispatcher Kerri Roberts said. “It’s always a little different every time. Depending on who you’re talking to you might need a different type of voice, a different kind of care, and a different kind of need. You need to be constantly thinking on your toes to serve the community member on the phone. We love helping people, it’s why we do what we do.”
Many dispatchers also entered the career for the fast-paced and controlled environment, Umatilla County Sheriff's Office Communication Sgt. Justin Russell said.
“I like it when it's busy. But also, I like it when you really get to help somebody," he said. "Somebody who's either having a really valid emergency, and you're able to help get resources to them quickly help solve their problems, whether that's a domestic or somebody who's lost, or somebody's having a medical emergency, to really be the first point of contact to get that help to those people is really rewarding.”
Few resolutions
The biggest challenge for dispatchers, Roberts said, is not knowing the outcome of most calls.
“We don’t always get the resolution, which is super hard," he said. "It can stick with you in your imagination. Some things stick with you more, the child calls, if you don’t hear they’re OK, don’t know what happened. It’s hard to go from helping someone experiencing the worst day of their life to not knowing the outcomes.”
The frenetic pace of the work also poses a challenge, especially in the face of understaffed dispatch offices. Russell explained it can become hard to triage and prioritize certain cases when things start getting really busy.
“It can be hard to determine what’s priority one, what we have to handle first, and there’s a lot of pressure to get that call right the first time,” he said. “We have to try to get as much information as we can for each call, whether for the caller or researching in real-time, and communicate that to our responders while talking on the phone with someone in crisis.”
But even just the day to day of the work can stack up and eventually take its toll, Primmer said, as most people only experience a few emergencies in their lives, where dispatchers experience thousands.
"I attended one of the graduations for dispatchers recently and one of the graduates pulled out a statistic that said most people face only one to three emergencies in their lifetime," Primmer said. "Dispatchers, if you hold out for 30 years, will do over 3,300 emergencies where you have that high adrenaline level and you may never know the resolution. We need make sure that our people are being taken care of and have good both physical and mental health."
It’s all the more rewarding though when calls go right and resolutions can be found, as was the case for the Umatilla County Emergency Management's youngest member Hailey Roberts when she helped respond to an emergency call of a woman who was giving birth.
“The husband called in and his wife was giving birth," Hailey said. "I got to help in that process and do a post-check on the baby. I think that’s my favorite experience since I joined dispatch."
