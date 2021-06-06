UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office identified Jason Post as the deputy who drown Saturday, June 5, while on the Minam River in Wallowa County.
Post was 34 and leaves behind a wife and baby girl.
The sheriff's office in a press release reported Post and three other adults were thrown from a raft in an accident.
"Deputy Jason Post did not reach shore and his body was found shortly afterward," according to the sheriff''s office.
Post began his career in 2010 as a reserve officer for the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and in 2013 was hired as a full time patrol deputy. He was a field training officer and a mentor to many officers.
"He was well respected and loved throughout the entire law enforcement community," the press release stated.
Umatilla County Parole and Probation in mid-April hired Post as a probation officer.
"He was known for his devotion to his family," according to the press release, "and he was very open about making the career change so he could focus on family and spend more time with them."
Umatilla County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies escorted Post's body from the Loveland Funeral Home, La Grande, to home in Pendleton, where local law enforcement and first responders gathered to honor him.
"Thank you for the overwhelming support that was demonstrated by so many of our extended law enforcement family yesterday as we brought him home," the sheriff's office stated. "We express our deepest condolences to his entire family. We are your family and our hearts are broken."
