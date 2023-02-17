The Umatilla County’s Sheriff’s Office in Pendleton is seeking approval for 24-hour nursing care for jail inmates, seven days per week, beginning July 1. The county board of commissioners considers the request at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.
PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is seeking approval for 24-hour nursing care for jail inmates, seven days per week, beginning July 1.
The county board of commissioners considers the request at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22. A 24/7 staffing model would help mitigate risk and enhance medical screenings, Capt. Kenny Franks said.
The jail's medical provider Wellpath of Nashville, Tennessee quoted an extra cost per year of $307,587.48 to have medical staff in the building around the clock all week.
Base compensation now is $976,129.32 annually. Applying a 4% inflation adjustment and salary increases adds $79,805.45 to that amount, for a total of that exceeds $1 million without night shift nursing. Providing around-the-clock care raises the bill to more than $1.36 million for the fiscal year.
"We've been talking about (adding the night shift) for the last few years, even through conversations with the county's insurance provider." Sheriff Terry Rowan said.
The sheriff's office asked Wellpath to provide a quote last year, but the company didn't get it in in time for the budget. Rowan said this year, the sheriff's office can incorporate the quote in the budget request for the board's upcoming meeting.
"It would be very beneficial, when we have medical personnel aid in screening," he said. "We can be more consistent. There are times when we have to turn arrestees away for medical conditions. It's a judgement call rather than a professional medical assessment. We would like to follow a best practices standard for our insurance carrier."
While generally satisfied with Wellpath, the provider has had openings or vacant positions which other staff need to fill, creating overtime issues for the company, not the sheriff's office.
"There is still going to be that challenge in recruiting that we're seeing in everything across the state in a wide array," Rowan said. We're competing for personnel, just as supermarkets are. We have open positions in the dispatch center, corrections and still one in patrol. It's not because we're not trying."
He also said Wellpath appears to recruit nurses locally.
