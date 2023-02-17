Umatilla County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center
Buy Now

The Umatilla County’s Sheriff’s Office in Pendleton is seeking approval for 24-hour nursing care for jail inmates, seven days per week, beginning July 1. The county board of commissioners considers the request at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023.

 Yasser Marte/East Oregonian

PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office is seeking approval for 24-hour nursing care for jail inmates, seven days per week, beginning July 1.

The county board of commissioners considers the request at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22. A 24/7 staffing model would help mitigate risk and enhance medical screenings, Capt. Kenny Franks said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

News reporter

I'm a general news reporter, covering features, business and government stories. I reported from Afghanistan for the East Oregonian in 2005.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.