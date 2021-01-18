PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office said it will be increasing the number of officers on duty at the Umatilla County Courthouse on Inauguration Day due to the tense political climate, but added they have yet to see concrete evidence that protests against President-elect Joe Biden’s electoral victory will ensue, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
The sheriff’s office said they have been monitoring activity and receiving tips about possible activity, but added nothing has been specific or credible enough to know if a protest will happen or not.
The sheriff’s office did not disclose how many more officers would be on duty at the courthouse out of security concerns.
Tensions have been rising nationally since President Trump-supporting rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 aiming to challenge the electoral victory of Biden. The insurrection intended to halt the ceremonial counting of the electoral votes that would confirm Biden's win.
The attack on the Capitol left five dead, including a police officer.
Law enforcement agencies elsewhere in the country have taken precautionary measures ahead of the Wednesday, Jan. 20, inauguration. Some have encouraged government employees to stay home out of fear of inevitable violence. Others have fortified state capitol buildings by boarding up windows and surrounding them with chain-link fences.
