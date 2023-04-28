PENDLETON — Umatilla County's Ordnance Pipeline project now has a general contractor.
The county board of commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, April 26, hired Washington-based Tapani Inc. for $6.7 million to oversee the project to use water from the Columbia River for irrigation and aquifer recharge.
County Commissioner John Shafer said two companies put in bids, but the review team settled on Tapani. Construction begins in the fall and will occur in three phases. Phase one will be from the Columbia River to the northeastern corner of the former Umatilla Chemical Depot. Phase two is from the northeastern corner down to the recharge basin. Phase three will be the recharge basin itself and lines going over to the Westland Irrigation District.
In addition, the county board discussed rebooting the Economic Development Grant committee, which Shafer said was regularly meeting again.
“They met on April 19, and we have four grant requests that were received in this last funding cycle,” he said. “Three of them were selected to receive grants — Milton-Freewater Community Development and Planning for $9,815, Helix Parks and Recreation for $25,000 and the Milton-Freewater Junior Show for $10,000.”
Shafer said with the committee again meeting regularly, he hopes more organizations will apply for grants.
“Now that’s it up and running again, all anyone needs to do is apply," he said, "and the next deadline isn’t until October of this year."
The board also approved a total of $74,500 in Athena-Weston Education and Resource Enhancement grants. The largest is $19,951 to the Athena-Weston School District for renovation of its pickleball court. The East Umatilla Fire and Rescue will receive a $11,500 grant for a utility terrain vehicle, and the city of Weston is getting $10,000 for heating and insulation for its parks and recreation building.
Reporter for the East Oregonian
