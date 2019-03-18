Umatilla County is looking to join a burgeoning coalition calling on Oregon lawmakers to take on the $26.6 billion debt from the state’s Public Employee Retirement System.
PERS Solutions for Public Services launched earlier this year to provide information on Oregon’s pension system, what’s wrong with it and “Seven Sensible PERS Solutions.”
The coalition counts Mark Mulvihill, superintendent of the InterMountain Education Service District, among its key supporters. Tim Nesbitt, consultant for the Oregon Business Council and former labor leader, is the group’s interim executive director. PERS Solutions pulls much of its policy from the Oregon Business Council.
Bill Elfering, chair of the county board of commissioners, said it would be a positive step to “join forces to get something moving” on tackling the PERS crisis. Estimates show local governments could spend as much as 30 percent of their revenue on PERS by 2021. The county has set aside money for the increases in pension contributions, he said, but that will not cover the total cost. Still, he said, Umatilla County is better off than other counties.
“Some of those other counties really are going to be in trouble,” he said. “They have no way of raising funds."
Elfering said he and fellow commissioners George Murdock and John Shafer discussed joining the coalition as individuals but decided they should instead vote to join as a board. The three will consider the matter during the board's public meeting Wednesday starting at 9 a.m. at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton.
The board also will vote to declare April 1 as the one-year countdown to 2020 Census as well as appoint a Umatilla County Complete Count Committee.
Elfering said the United States Census Bureau asked the county to form the volunteer group to be as precise as possible about the local population. A cross section of eight community members from local governments and organizations will serve as “census ambassadors” to raise awareness about the census and identify obstacles and solutions to achieve a more accurate count.
The census determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives and affects more than $675 million in federal funds for local communities, Elfering explained, so forming the count committee helps ensure the county gets its fair share.
The census is a major undertaking, and Elfering said a recent presentation on that work showed Umatilla County would need a lot of people to fill good-paying jobs, part time and full time, and work that would be suited for youth during the summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.