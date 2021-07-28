PENDLETON — The National Weather Service in Pendleton is projecting rain and thunderstorms to move through the region during the next week.
According to meteorologist Rob Brooks, the Weather Service is forecasting thunderstorms from Wednesday, July 28, through Friday, July 30, as temperatures rise to more than 100 degrees. Meanwhile, monsoon-like moisture is projected to create partly cloudy skies with occasional showers.
Looking toward next week, Brooks said there is between a 30% and 40% chance of sparse showers on July 31 through Aug. 3.
