UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County’s marine enforcement deputies will once again be participating in “Operation Dry Water” July 3-5, according to a press release from the agency.
Operation Dry Water is an annual awareness and enforcement campaign focused on reducing the number of alcohol- and drug-related accidents and fatalities, and fostering a stronger, more visible deterrent to alcohol and drug use on the water, the release stated.
“Each year, our state suffers boating incidents and tragedies that could have been avoided if it weren’t for the presence of drugs or alcohol. Our job is to protect those in the communities we serve and to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers and anyone who visits our waters is able to enjoy their time with family and friends safely,” Sgt. Josh Roberts said in a statement. “The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is joining all 50 states and U.S. territories to do our part in keeping boaters safe and preventing incidents caused by boating under the influence.”
The campaign was first launched in 2009 by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard and is held each July Fourth weekend, a holiday known for having additional boats on the waters where the increased use of alcohol contributes to boating accidents and fatalities.
According to the press release, law enforcement officers have removed more than 4,000 people boating under the influence and made contact with more than 1.5 million people during the three-day event.
More information can be found about the campaign and boating under the influence at operationdrywater.org.
