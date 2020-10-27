UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County is in the middle of the pack when it comes to voter turnout and if it stays that way through Election Day, it would represent a resounding achievement.
According to a weekly public officials update from Umatilla County Commissioner George Murdock, the county’s election division reported 33.3% turnout on Oct. 24, up from 29.8% during the same period of mail-in voting in 2016.
Voter enthusiasm is high across the country as many states break early voting records, but Umatilla County usually lags behind the rest of the state. In the past two presidential elections, Umatilla County’s turnout was dead last among Oregon counties.
The county’s turnout rate rose to 37.6% on Monday, Oct. 26, according to unofficial ballot return data from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, although it’s difficult to make direct comparisons to other counties because some counties hadn’t reported their ballot totals for Oct. 26 yet. Union County (34.3% turnout), Baker County (36.6%) and Wallowa County (38.8%) had only reported voting data through Oct. 23, while Morrow County’s 38.4% turnout rate included Oct. 26.
For those who have yet to submit their ballot, Umatilla County Elections Division Manager Kim Lindell said individuals should plan on mailing their ballots no later than Tuesday, Oct. 27, in order to ensure they are received and processed by Nov. 3. After that date, ballots can be dropped off at one of the many drop-box locations throughout the county.
In addition to a location at the Umatilla County Courthouse in Pendleton, drop boxes can be found outside of city halls in Athena, Echo, Hermiston, Pilot Rock, Stanfield and Umatilla. There are also drop boxes outside of the Milton-Freewater Police Department and the Nixyaawii Governance Center in Mission.
County employees are picking up ballots each day from these outdoor drop-off locations and they are available 24/7 until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Lindell said that deputies with the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for picking up the majority of ballots from the boxes on election day.
For those who have submitted their ballot, Lindell said people can check its status online by clicking on “my vote” at oregonvotes.org. However, she warned that the website isn’t always updated with the most accurate information.
“It seems like they’re lagging a little bit behind,” she said. “If people are really concerned, they need to call our office.”
The Umatilla County Elections Office can be reached at 541-278-6254.
For the first time, the Umatilla County Elections Office isn’t processing all those ballots by hand. Umatilla County purchased a ballot sorting machine for $58,000 in May that is meant to expedite the sorting process and reduce the number of ballots being physically handled due to COVID-19.
Lindell said the machine has succeeded in keeping hands off the ballots but it’s still taking time to figure out the most efficient way to use it.
“It seems to be slowing us down more than speeding it up,” she said.
She added that a majority of the calls the election office has fielded thus far are from people concerned that their ballot won’t be counted for one reason or another.
According to Lindell, the most common reason for a ballot to be rejected is if the individual’s signature doesn’t match the one on record or if the ballot is left unsigned altogether. More ballot signatures are being rejected recently, she said, because the written signatures can be difficult to match with the digital signatures taken during registration at the Department of Motor Vehicles.
Voters will receive a notification in the mail if their signature is rejected for any reason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.