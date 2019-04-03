PENDLETON — Umatilla County is upgrading the security cameras at the courthouse in Pendleton.
The county board of commissioners during its meeting Wednesday in Pendleton approved the $40,000 project. Dan Lonai, director of county administrative services, told the board Uni-Tech Communications, Hermiston, is the only provider for this system.
Lonai explained some of the cameras at the courthouse are so old they record in black and white, and others provide low-quality images. The county budgeted $30,000 for the capital improvement, he said, and Oregon State Courts will chip in the other $10,000 if the county does the work by June. Lonai added the cameras at the Stafford Hansell Government Center, Hermiston, will receive an upgrade next year.
The board of commissioners also approved amending the county’s development code. Senior planner Carol Johnson delivered the staff report. She said the amendments correct implementation issues staff have encountered as well as errors in the texts. She also said a second, more extensive update is in the works to deal with grazing and farm use zones.
“This is an ongoing process,” she told the board. “No matter how hard you try to update and modernize, as you say, the language, there’s always something we trip over.”
Commissioner Bill Elfering said hopefully these are living documents.
And local supervisors of the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department told the board the agency is beginning the master planning process for its parks in Umatilla and Union counties.
Matt Rippee, in La Grande, manages the Eastern Oregon district. He told the board the yearlong effort will involve public meetings and setting up an advisory board, which includes staff from the county planning department.
According to the state parks guidebook, there are five state parks with campgrounds and day-use facilities in the two counties and another three that are day-use only, including Hat Rock State Park near Hermiston.
