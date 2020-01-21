PENDLETON — Umatilla County’s security system is getting an upgrade.
The board of commissioners approved a $100,000 system upgrade and access control expansion for the county courthouse, maintenance building, justice center and Stafford Hansell Government Center on Jan. 15.
The upgrade will replace the current system that runs on Windows XP, which Microsoft stopped supporting in 2014, along with reducing the number of keys handed out to employees and replacing them with access fobs.
“Now if an employee loses a key, we don’t have to worry about tracking it down or changing out all the locks,” Commissioner John Shafer said.
County employees currently have external access to the courthouse, justice center and government center with a fob, while internal doors still require keys. Beyond being a security risk, a lost employee key requires the access points to be rekeyed, whereas fobs can simply be deactivated if lost.
For the project, the county contracted Uni-Tech Communications, which did the initial security system installation back in 2000. The county previously approved major upgrades to its systems in 2007 and 2010 and has periodically replaced and updated its cameras.
The upgrades altogether are projected to cost $99,850.56 but were budgeted a total of $100,000.
The county is shooting to complete the project this fiscal year, Shafer said, and had previously budgeted for the project. The upgrade is a part of larger security improvements to the courthouse that Shafer is hoping to make in his first year as county chair.
According to Shafer, the county isn’t even on the state’s list of over 2,000 projects to receive funding for a new courthouse. But after the state didn’t even distribute any funds for upgrades last year, Shafer is hoping to secure some this year to complete a project that would move the courthouse’s security checkpoint from the second to the first floor.
The board of commissioners also authorized the issuance of bids on Wednesday for its construction project of Airport and Ott roads near the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center in Hermiston.
The project’s goal is to widen Airport Road and construct turn lanes into EOTEC, Shafer said, which will ease traffic congestion during the center’s large events, such as the Umatilla County Fair.
Shafer said the county is now accepting proposals for the project, which will then be reviewed and evaluated.
“We’ll take a look over them and see where we can get the most bang for our buck,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.