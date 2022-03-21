UMATILLA COUNTY — Outside of the races for Hermiston City Council and the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, there won’t be much choice on Umatilla County residents’ May 17 ballots.
Umatilla County Elections Division recently released a list of all candidates who filed for races that will appear on county ballots.
In Milton-Freewater, city council incumbents Steve Irving and Wes Koklich are the only candidates in the at-large races while Ward 1 Councilor John Lyon also is running unopposed. A similar trend happened in Pendleton, where all five city council seats up for election attracted only one candidate, all but assuring a free pass to new, four-year terms.
It was a different story in Hermiston: all but one city council race is contested and the municipal judge race also will have a competitive election. The only uncontested race is in Hermiston’s Ward 3, where incumbent Jackie Myers’ last-minute entry ensured the race wouldn’t go to a write-in vote.
The race for two seats on the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners also is packed and no one dropped out before the deadline. The race for Position 1, a seat Commissioner George Murdock is vacating, has six candidates, while Position 2 Commissioner John Shafer is facing a challenge from two other candidates.
A couple of city electorates also will be asked to vote on tax issues.
In Milton-Freewater, the city is proposing a tax that would levy an estimated 32-cent per $1,000 in assessed property value to raise $500,000 for park repairs. Projects would include repairs or replacements at the Joe Humbert Aquatic Center, Yantis Park and the municipal golf course.
In Helix, the parks and recreation district is asking voters to approve an estimated 37-cent per $1,000 tax to raise $1 million over 21 years or less. The money would go toward building a new pool, splash pad and pump house in addition to making repairs and improvements to the bathhouse and bathrooms.
