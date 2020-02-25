SALEM — Thaddeus Ziemlak, the psychiatric patient who fled a Pendleton facility in January, is back at the Oregon State Hospital in Salem thanks to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office.
Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said his office completed the transport of Ziemlak last Thursday without incident, but the questions still remain on who will be footing the bill.
“We will likely be sending an invoice in hopes of reimbursement for all of it,” Rowan said Friday. “But I’m not holding my breath.”
After the Pasadena Police Department arrested Ziemlak in California on Jan. 28, the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office issued a 48-hour temporary warrant so that he could be held in custody until transportation arrangements were made.
“We ended up making all the arrangements begrudgingly,” Rowan said. “We were told the Oregon Department of Corrections would take the lead of that, but they ended up taking away that program and leaving it to us. And I still don’t understand why.”
A spokesperson with the Oregon Department of Corrections confirmed by email Wednesday that the department was contacted about transporting Ziemlak, but because he has never been incarcerated by the DOC, it would have been against standard practice to do so.
“In consultation with our partners, it was determined that Umatilla County was capable of bringing him back to Oregon,” the email said. “It is not DOC’s practice to transport individuals outside of those in our custody. Mr. Zimelak has never been incarcerated with DOC.”
Rowan said he’d been told there may be some reimbursement available for the mileage traveled from Pendleton to Pasadena and that he’d be reaching out to the Oregon Psychiatric Security Review Board, which has jurisdiction over all patients who are found guilty except for insanity in Oregon.
In an email from Alison Bort, executive director of the board, she said they mistakenly contacted the Department of Corrections at first with the belief the DOC could assist in the transport. She added that the governor’s office is contacted in all extradition cases and would be working with the county on reimbursing the transport for everything but the deputies’ salaries.
“My understanding is that for any extradition (whether or not they are under PSRB), the county sheriff’s office is responsible for the transportation,” Bort wrote in an email. “However, the governor’s office assists in exploring whether there might be other options and supports, which might include the U.S. Marshall, Department of Corrections, or in some cases, private transport.”
Bort added that the psychiatric review board has no direct role in the transportation of patients or in reimbursing agencies that assist in transports.
Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts said his department has been asked to assist in transporting patients in the past, but he’s always declined and instead enlisted the help of a certified independent businesses that can provide transport vehicles.
While perhaps capable of making them, that doesn’t mean the arrangements were easy for Rowan to make.
For a subject such as Ziemlak, who in 2004 was found guilty except for insanity for shooting and murdering his mother at their home in Eugene and has now escaped from treatment facilities three times, Rowan said it’s mandated that at least two deputies assist in a transport.
That meant that last Tuesday, amid a rush of recovery and relief efforts spreading around the region in response to devastating flooding that occurred just days before, Rowan had to send two of his deputies on a three-day trip to retrieve Ziemlak and return him to Salem.
The transport was aided by Pasadena police and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which Rowan said brought Ziemlak to Stockton, California, and saved his deputies over 300 miles of additional travel in the process. However, Rowan said the cost of gas, lodging, overtime and the loss of available deputies for those three days was frustrating to deal with.
Now that Ziemlak is back in the state of Oregon and under the Psychiatric Security Review Board’s jurisdiction, the board will decide where he’ll go next at a hearing on March 4.
The hearing is to discuss the revocation of Ziemlak’s condition release, which allowed him to reside in a treatment facility in Pendleton called Salmon Run and have the the privilege to take unsupervised trips into the local community. Ziemlak was on one of these unsupervised trips on Jan. 5 when he purchased camping equipment at Walmart and caught a ride over 1,000 miles south.
Ziemlak has the right to representation at the hearing, along with the ability to present evidence, cross-examine witnesses and subpoena additional witnesses and documents relevant to his case.
