PENDLETON — Umatilla County's central pipeline project continues to move forward.
The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 22, in Pendleton, approved contracts for design and engineering for phases two and three of the Ordnance Regional Water Supply and Aquifer Restoration Project.
The board authorized the pipeline in May 2022 and ordered phase one equipment in October. The pipeline project aims to bring Columbia River water to the Westland Irrigation District, based in Echo, and to provide resources for economic and environmental benefits on and around former Umatilla Army Chemical Depot lands.
The board authorized contracts with IRZ Engineering of Hermiston for design and construction and with GSI Water Solutions, with five offices in Oregon and California, for groundwater modeling. It also approved a Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund grant agreement through Oregon Water Resources Department, and authorized the chair to sign necessary documents for the project and approved contracts.
The $6 million state grant ultimately comes from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
IRZ's contract is to provide services on a lump sum basis for each phase. The total cost for Phase 2 is be $571,000, for Phase 3 $780,000 and for meeting attendance $90,000.
GSI’s proposed fee to complete four tasks on a time-and-materials basis is $68,809, with labor and expenses, plus subcontractor fees. This time-and-materials budget is not to be exceeded without prior authorization.
The first phase of the project is to pipe water to the depot's northeast corner, benefiting the city of Umatilla's supply. Last year, Commissioner John Shafer estimated completion of that phase by April 2024.
"We're absolutely on target," He said. "(Consultant) IRZ is doing amazing work. We have a great team, at the forefront of hydrological engineering. Something can always pop up, but I have every faith and confidence in their ability to handle it."
Phase two extends the pipeline from the depot’s northeast corner to industrial development areas and connects with Westland Irrigation District’s existing pipe crossing Interstate 82. From there, Columbia River water can enter Westland’s A Line canal.
Water from the central pipeline means Westland district irrigators would not have to rely as much on water from McKay Reservoir south of Pendleton.
Phase three is to develop a recharge capability for the aquifer, drawn down by groundwater use in the area. Westland Irrigation District is working with the Farmers Conservation Alliance, Hood River, to develop a strategy to modernize its irrigation practices.
The second and third phases require approximately 23,000 feet of pipe along the eastern boundary of the former Umatilla Chemical Depot, recharge basins and all appurtenances needed for operation of the system.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.