PENDLETON — Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said the Oregon Court of Appeal's ruling striking down Columbia County's gun rights ordinance could apply to Umatilla County.
"I haven't reviewed the ruling in its entirety yet, but I kind of get it," Rowan said. "I had a feeling that would be the outcome. I haven't had the opportunity to speak to our county counsel about it, but (Columbia County's) ordinance and ours mirrored each other, so ours should be affected."
The appeals court on Feb. 15 ruled the state law preempts the “Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance” and so it cannot be enforced.
The manner in which the appeals court received the case might come into play, Rowan said.
"The board of commissioners over there requested judicial review, so that could have a bearing on it," he said. "They had a discussion of possibly contentious components, so sought clarification. Even so, the court would likely find our ordinance also contrary to (Oregon Revised Statutes)."
Court finds ordinance void
Columbia County voters in 2018 and 2020 approved measures prohibiting the enforcement of nearly all gun control laws.
The Columbia County Board of Commissioners then adopted a local law combining the two measures. It states that “all local, state and federal acts, laws, rules or regulations, originating from jurisdictions outside of Columbia County, which restrict or affect an individual person’s general right to keep and bear arms, including firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition … shall be treated as if they are null, void and of no effect in Columbia County, Oregon.”
The court determined the county’s ordinance would effectively create “a patchwork quilt” of firearms laws across the state, rendering state laws ineffective. The ordinance was legally void because of a state law that says that the power to regulate firearms “is vested solely in the Legislative Assembly,” aside from a few regulations explicitly permitted by state statute, the appeals court determined.
Wider ramifications
Twenty-six of Oregon's 36 counties have passed Second Amendment sanctuary ordinances or resolutions against enforcing state gun control laws. The only one of eight Eastern Oregon counties without such an ordinance or resolution is Morrow, however Lexington is a sanctuary city.
In Central Oregon, Deschutes, Wasco, Gilliam and Hood River counties have not passed Second Amendment motions. In Western Oregon, Clatsop, Washington, Multnomah, Lincoln and Benton counties have not.
Umatilla County commissioners did not designate it a Second Amendment sanctuary, but voters passed a referendum to that effect in 2020. Cities in the county were thus spared consideration of sanctuary status.
The three-judge panel's decision could set a national precedent, as the first such ruling handed down at the appellate level. While the verdict applies only within Oregon, it could affect the more than 1,900 counties nationwide which have declared themselves gun sanctuaries. That's about 59%, down from 61% in 2021.
Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said the Court of Appeals' opinion "makes it clear that common sense requirements like safe storage and background checks apply throughout Oregon. Hopefully, other counties with similar measures on the books will see the writing on the wall.”
Rosenblum's office joined the case in opposition to Columbia County’s ordinance. She previously sued Harney and Yamhill counties. The national gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety also intervened in the case, supporting overturning the ordinance.
Harney County rescinded its ordinance in 2022. Yamhill County Circuit Judge Ladd Wiles declared the sanctuary ordinance illegal. The county dropped its own appeal of its case in January.
What the appeals judges said
Presiding Judge Douglas Tookey, appointed by Gov. John Kitzhaber to the Oregon Court of Appeals in November 2013, wrote the decision. He cited a state law vesting the authority to regulate the sale and use of guns in Oregon solely with the legislature.
“If allowed to stand, (the ordinance) would, effectively, create a ‘patchwork quilt’ of firearms laws in Oregon,” Tookey said. “It would have the potential to lead to uncertainty for firearms owners concerning the legality of their conduct as they travel from county to county.”
In a concurrent opinion, Court of Appeals Judge James Egan attacked the ordinance as antisemitic and white supremacist. He was elected to the court in 2012.
"Intervenor's reference at oral argument about UN mandates in support of an absolute right to firearms threatens to give legal foundation to a world view that embraces religious, racial and ethnic hatred," Egan said.
The third member of the panel was Judge Jacqueline Kamins, who Gov. Kate Brown appointed in January 2020. Thirteen judges serve on the court.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.