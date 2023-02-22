PENDLETON — Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan said the Oregon Court of Appeal's ruling striking down Columbia County's gun rights ordinance could apply to Umatilla County.

"I haven't reviewed the ruling in its entirety yet, but I kind of get it," Rowan said. "I had a feeling that would be the outcome. I haven't had the opportunity to speak to our county counsel about it, but (Columbia County's) ordinance and ours mirrored each other, so ours should be affected."

— Reporters Anna Del Savio And Aurora Biggers of the Oregon Capital Bureau contributed to this report.

