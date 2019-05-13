A Umatilla couple died inside their burning home on Sunday evening in what appeared to be an accidental fire.
Roger Frances, 67, and Ruth Frances, 68, were found deceased inside the home they owned at 125 John Day St. The fire is still under investigation, but a news release from the Umatilla Police Department stated it "is believed that this is no more than a tragic accident."
Umatilla Rural Fire District and Umatilla Police Department responded to a 911 call about the fire about 5 p.m. Sunday. Upon entering the residence personnel located the Franceses, who were declared deceased on scene.
The news release stated that actual fire damage to the building was minimal but it sustained "significant" heat and smoke damage. Oregon State Fire Marshal, Hermiston Police Department and Umatilla County Fire District are assisting with the investigation.
Roger Frances previously worked as Umatilla's public works superintendent for 25 years, retiring in 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.