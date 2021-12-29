HERMISTON — Umatilla Electric Cooperative on Monday, Dec. 27, announced it hired an experienced utility professional as vice president of power supply, a new position at the Hermiston-based cooperative.
Robert Cromwell, originally from Tucson, Arizona, will support the creation of UEC’s Power Supply team, help meet the power and transmission needs of the membership and help position UEC for the future, according to the press release from the cooperative. He begins his new role Jan. 3.
“I am delighted to have the opportunity to join Umatilla Electric and look forward to supporting the cooperative’s membership in meeting their power supply and transmission needs, now and in the future,” he said in the press release.
Cromwell spent 14 years as an attorney practicing law, including six years as a utility consumer advocate with the Washington State Attorney General’s Office and then with the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, where he represented both the electric utility and the water, sewage and solid waste utility in transactional and litigation matters. In 2007 he joined Seattle City Light, where he worked for the past 14 years.
During his time at Seattle City Light, Cromwell directed work ranging from regional affairs, power and transmission contracts, including with the Bonneville Power Administration, and acquired renewable resources.
He also has been involved in regional solutions to problems faced by the Northwest power industry, working with industry partners and stakeholders across the West. His most recent role was as director of the Customer Energy Solutions team delivering energy efficiency, renewable resources and related programs to Seattle’s retail customers.
Robert Echenrode, UEC general manager and CEO, said in the press release the power provider is excited about Cromwell joining the team.
“His experience with electric utilities and power supply will prove to be an asset to the organization,” Echenrode stated. “Robert’s experience and skills will be utilized to support the needs of our membership.”
Cromwell holds a bachelor’s degree and a juris doctorate in law from the University of Arizona in Tucson. In his spare time, he loves to travel with his family and serves on his local school district’s board.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.