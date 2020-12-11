UMATILLA — All residents of Umatilla are eligible for a free food giveaway sponsored by the Umatilla Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. at McNary Fire Station, 305 Willamette Ave.
Any resident of Umatilla with proof of residency, such as a utility bill, is eligible to participate.
Residents will be directed to a designated parking area upon arrival, and must remain in their vehicle. A mask or face shield is required when interacting with volunteers. Only one person per vehicle is allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions. Residents will then be given a list of food items available and will be able to indicate which items they would like. A volunteer will retrieve those items and load them into their vehicle. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.
The food pantry giveaway event is made possible by donations from the city of Umatilla and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act to help the community due to impacts of COVID-19.
The Umatilla Volunteer Firefighters Association was asked by the city to purchase and distribute these foods to any resident of Umatilla. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District and the Umatilla Police Officer’s Association also are supporting the event.
For more information, email Craig Bensen at craig.bensen@umatillafire.org or call 541-922-3718.
