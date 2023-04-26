UMATILLA — Umatilla is about to rock.
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department is putting on the inaugural Rock the Locks music festival in October. City Manager David Stockdale said this event has “the potential to benefit the entire area significantly.”
Rock the Locks is three days, Oct. 6-8, at the Big River Golf Course. Stockdale said the city is funding the event in a similar vein to other events, such as Umatilla’s Landing Days and Winterfest. The city has assembled a $750,000 budget for the festival, with the aim this becomes an annual event. The city will use the proceeds to invest in further improvements at the Big River Golf Course.
“It is hard to pinpoint an exact time when the Rock the Locks music festival idea came about,” Stockdale said. “Formally, the Umatilla City Council had adopted a goal in 2019 to ‘develop an all-new outdoor community festival and events facility with the capacity to host large events of at least 7,500 people. That goal was readopted in 2021.”
Stockdale cited information gathered through adopting Umatilla’s Parks Master Plan, which illustrated the community’s strong interest in investing in concerts and festivals.
“This is one of several items from these goals/plans that we have been working to implement for the past four years or more,” Stockdale said.
Rock the Locks is a coordinated effort between the city of Umatilla and Phantizy Productions, operated by Erik Tweedy, who has been planning the production elements of the festival in tandem with the city.
“When planning an event of this size, you have to look at it from a national level,” Tweedy said. “There will be people coming from all corners of the United States and North America to spend money in the local community. Hotels, restaurants, grocery markets, and others will all benefit from the influx of people.”
Tweedy cited a recent study that showed that even the size of Rock the Locks could have a $2 million economic benefit on the local Umatilla economy.
“It makes it a win-win for the community,” he said. “The city will meet its goal in their Parks Master Plan and be rewarded with increased traffic and customer spending.”
The event itself, which released its schedule Wednesday, April 26, features musical artists ZZ Top, Everclear and Nightranger, though Tweedy explained that according to his event plan, the festival will not be profitable until its fourth year.
“The city of Umatilla is already seeing the benefits of the Rock the Lock music festival,” Stockdale said. “In just one week of ticket sales, most hotels in Umatilla have already sold out for that weekend. Travel Oregon’s 2021 Economic Impact of Tourism report showed the average party that stays overnight in a hotel in Eastern Oregon will spend $578 per trip and stay for 2.1 days. This is a three-day event, which has the potential to double that number, resulting in over $1,000 in lodging for each party.”
Though it’s hard to give specifics now, Stockdale said, he and the city expect that the Rock the Locks music festival will follow these same Eastern Oregon tourism trends. The event, he said, also would feature local retailers, restaurants and businesses, hopefully drawing more money into Umatilla’s local economy.
To that end, Stockdale and the city of Umatilla have been working with Umatilla Chamber of Commerce Director Josiah Baron to ensure that local businesses are well represented at the event.
“We’re putting together some pamphlets, and they reached out to us to work some on making sure we have local vendors represented at the event,” Baron said. “We’ll distribute pamphlets at the festival with information about local restaurants and businesses to hopefully further benefit our economy.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.