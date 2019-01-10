The city of Umatilla has a new public works director. Scott Coleman stepped into the role on Wednesday, Jan. 2.
Coleman, a resident of Prosser, Washington, has spent most of his career working in irrigation technology and construction, and has worked for irrigation districts in Washington. He most recently worked for the Sunnyside irrigation district for 18 years. He said he began looking to diversify his career and work in the public sector.
“I knew Dave Stockdale from when he was the city manager in Prosser,” said Coleman, referring to the new city manager of Umatilla.
Coleman said he hopes his background in irrigation will help him deal with the city’s water needs.
“Irrigation districts (in Washington) feed a lot of cities,” he said. “I’m real familiar with repairing roads, infrastructure that goes into delivering water to city lots. My irrigation career started on the engineering side.”
He said while Umatilla’s infrastructure is aging, the facilities are good.
“Everyone’s trying to do more with less,” he said. “I think I have a good background in that.”
