UMATILLA — Eleven students from Umatilla High School will spend their spring break this year on an educational tour of England and Paris.
English teacher Alexa Lougee, a former East Oregonian reporter, said in a news release she will be taking the teens, ages 14-18, and six adults across the Atlantic Ocean.
“I want my students to see outside the bubble of Umatilla County and what is familiar to them,” she said. “Hopefully, through global travel, they’ll see how big the world is, yet how much we have in common with others.”
The students are part of a travel program Lougee started in 2018 called Umatilla Global. The group is also planning a trip to Italy in 2021.
This year's trip will include stops in London to see Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, and Windsor Castle, plus Stonehenge and Oxford, before taking a train to Paris to see attractions, such as the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre.
Anyone interested in donating to the students' expenses for the trip can contact Lougee at Umatilla High School or through the Umatilla Global Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.