Veterans living on the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation will now have more direct access to veterans' services, after signing an agreement this week to open a Veterans' Service Office on the reservation.
Tribal leaders and the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs signed a memorandum of understanding at the Oregon Capitol. According to a press release from Governor Kate Brown's office, the agreement allows the tribe to create a service office that will operate in the same way as a county Veterans Service office. It will provide direct services to tribal veterans, such as pursuing disability claim, and allowing more tribal veterans to receive physical and mental health services. CTUIR Spokesman Chuck Sams said the tribes have had a veterans' affairs officer for almost 30 years, but the office has never before been designated through the state.
Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs spokesman Tyler Francke said the department will work with the tribe to set up the office, and that Sam Spino, the current veterans' affairs officer, will be the official Veterans Service Officer for the tribes, and has to go through some state training. The office will also get some new software from the state.
Sams, a veteran himself, said he didn't know the exact number of veterans that live on the reservation, but said the current veterans' affairs office sees a lot of use from tribal members who have served.
Francke said he didn't know exactly how funding for the office would be split, but said it would likely be similar to the way county veterans' service offices are funded — half by the county, and half by the state. The employees are all on county payroll, but the state handles officer training and certification.
Sams said the office will likely be operational within a few months. He said the new state designation will help residents and tribal members with VA claims, especially for health issues stemming from their time in the service.
"This process streamlines it, so we're within the state and federal system," Sams said.
He said the tribes started discussing the potential of a Veterans' Service Office about a year ago.
The office will be only the second tribal veterans' service office in Oregon, with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs getting one last summer. Sams said he hopes other tribes will follow soon.
"I think other tribes will see Warm Springs and Umatilla as models they can use, and hopefully their veterans can get those benefits," Sams said.
