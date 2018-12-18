The line of police cars outside the Hermiston Walmart on Tuesday morning was causing a few shoppers to wonder if something had gone wrong. But the officers were there for a happy event.
Umatilla police officers had brought 10 students from Clara Brownell Middle School to shop for Christmas presents for their families.
Chief Darla Huxel said the money — $150 per student — came from a Walmart grant, the police officers’ association and an anonymous donor. The department has been partnering with Walmart on the event since at least 2005, and officers volunteer their time.
Students pulled up to the store as passengers in the front seat of the police cruisers and were greeted by Santa before heading into the store with an officer in tow.
Elijah Hagedorn had written out a list ahead of time with presents for his sister and her boyfriend, his parents and his cousin. He said it took him a while to come up with everything.
“When people say, ‘I don’t know, just get me something,’ that stresses me out,” he said. “I need to know exactly what you want.”
Looking at his cart full of items, he said he was probably most excited about seeing his sister open her gift.
While some students had a list written out, others spent some time browsing, with suggestions and help from the officer assigned to be their shopping buddy. “What does your brother like?” was a common refrain, and an answer of “Transformers” or “Spider-Man” would send them down the next toy aisle. Nerf guns were one of the most popular gifts for siblings and cousins.
Kaydence Hansen said she was most excited about her mother’s gift. She was one of the last students to finish up as she took her time picking out the perfect item for each family member.
“She got really thoughtful gifts,” her shopping buddy Sgt. Natalia Tovey said. “Her mom doesn’t usually buy for herself, she puts the kids first and tells them she can go without, so she bought something thoughtful for her mom.”
Many of the students were frugal with their $150 budget, constantly picking up items and then putting them down again with a comment that it was probably too expensive, despite officers’ reassurances they had plenty of money to shop with.
“You still have $75 left to spend, and you still have $90,” Kassie Kennedy told her two shoppers as they wrapped up their lists. “Think about yourselves, too.”
Students’ names had been provided to Umatilla Police Department by Clara Brownell Middle School. Huxel said the department liked to treat middle school students because it seemed like there were more programs available for high school and elementary school students.
City manager David Stockdale, who is spending his first Christmas with the city of Umatilla, came along to check out the event and said he loved the idea.
“It’s a fantastic tradition,” he said. “It is truly a way to bring the community together and work with the kids and work with the officers.”
After the shopping was all done and everyone had gotten a cookie and drink, the group headed back to the Umatilla police station for a wrapping party and lunch before police helped students drop off their gifts at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.