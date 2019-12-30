ALBANY — A Umatilla man is facing more than a decade in prison following a Lane County arson fire this March.
Johnny Angel Gonzalez, 37, referred to as a “transient” from Umatilla in court documents, pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree arson in May, a Measure 11 crime carrying a mandatory minimum of seven years and six months.
Gonzalez was on probation for a 2018 conviction in Umatilla County when he was indicted on arson charges in Lane County for setting fire to an RV in Albany and endangering the lives of two people inside.
Gonzalez was found guilty of all three arson counts during a December jury trial. He is currently lodged at Coffee Creek Intake Center in Wilsonville. Two of the chargers were merged during the sentencing process.
The Corvallis Gazette Times reported that he’s facing a prison sentence of nearly 11 years with no chance of a lesser sentence for good behavior.
