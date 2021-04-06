HERMISTON — A man who fought a police officer in Hermiston on Monday, April 5, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer, according to Oregon State Police records.
The man was arrested, according to records, after he was tased.
Ramon Viesca, 30, of Umatilla, was stopped by an officer for walking in the road and “causing a hazard” around 6 p.m. on West Robnett Street. The officer, Josiah Smith, told Viesca to get out of the road, though he initially did not listen, according to records.
Smith attempted to stop Viesca and a fight broke out between them. Smith then tased Viesca, who was arrested and later booked in the Umatilla County Jail, according to records.
