UMATILLA COUNTY — In mid-December, the state of Oregon trumpeted that its unemployment rate had fallen to 3.9% in November, the lowest recorded rate since 1976.
In the meantime, the local unemployment rates in Umatilla and Morrow counties remained stagnant.
According to an Oregon Employment Department report, Umatilla County’s nonfarm employment had a net loss of 10 jobs.
While the private sector, bolstered by a 50-job increase in retail trade, held steady, the public sector shrank slightly as it experienced losses in federal, state, and local government.
Over the past year, total employment has increased by 70 jobs in Umatilla County. During that time period, information, mining, logging, construction, and retail were all growth industries, while transportation, warehousing, utilities, and manufacturing saw the most net loss.
Ultimately, Umatilla County’s unemployment rate fell slightly to 5% in November. That figure means Umatilla County is tied with Baker, Coos and Jefferson counties for 19th place in the state.
Morrow County fared slightly better, its 4.2% unemployment rate tying Lane County for the 13th best in the state.
The county lost 10 jobs in December, with slight gains in manufacturing and construction outweighed by comparatively larger losses in government, including a net loss of 30 jobs in local government.
Despite the late-year loss, local government actually gained a net of 50 jobs over the past year. The private sector also grew by 50 jobs. The biggest beneficiary was the manufacturing industry, which gained 110 jobs over that time period.
